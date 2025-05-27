Promising Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 24th

AltC Acquisition, Spring Valley Acquisition, and Quantum Computing are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. Because these companies are often younger or serve niche markets, their stocks can offer higher growth potential but also tend to exhibit greater volatility and risk than large-cap equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE ALCC traded up $9.15 on Friday, reaching $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 92,503,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

NASDAQ SV traded up $4.92 on Friday, reaching $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 48,870,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,580. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

NASDAQ QUBT traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 88,569,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,800,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

See Also