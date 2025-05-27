Phreesia (PHR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect Phreesia to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter.

Phreesia Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of PHR opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.74. Phreesia has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $191,873.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,602.35. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $88,518.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 139,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,872.88. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $1,023,208. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Phreesia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 132,015 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

