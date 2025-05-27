GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

GD Culture Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of GD Culture Group stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. GD Culture Group has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

Get GD Culture Group alerts:

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GD Culture Group

About GD Culture Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GD Culture Group stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GD Culture Group Limited ( NASDAQ:GDC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.42% of GD Culture Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GD Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GD Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.