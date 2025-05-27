GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
GD Culture Group Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of GD Culture Group stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. GD Culture Group has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $12.18.
GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of GD Culture Group
About GD Culture Group
GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GD Culture Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for GD Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GD Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.