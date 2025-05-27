Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

GRDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Guardian Pharmacy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Performance

GRDN opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Guardian Pharmacy Services will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

