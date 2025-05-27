MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

MDxHealth Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MDXH stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $96.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 million. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,077.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDxHealth will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDxHealth

MDxHealth Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samjo Management LLC boosted its position in MDxHealth by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 1,824,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,312 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of MDxHealth by 10.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,221,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 499,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MDxHealth by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 236,100 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MDxHealth by 459.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 156,100 shares in the last quarter.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

