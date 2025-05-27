MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
MDxHealth Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of MDXH stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $96.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.50.
MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 million. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,077.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDxHealth will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDxHealth
MDxHealth Company Profile
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MDxHealth
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.