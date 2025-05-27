Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 16.2%

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $108.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,500.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,631,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

