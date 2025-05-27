AIX (NASDAQ:AIFU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AIX (NASDAQ:AIFU – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

AIX Stock Down 11.5%

Shares of AIFU opened at $2.99 on Friday. AIX has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.58.

Institutional Trading of AIX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIX stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIX Inc. (NASDAQ:AIFU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 868,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.50% of AIX at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AIX

AIX, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.

