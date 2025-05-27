Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on Robert Half and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RHI

Robert Half Stock Down 1.7%

RHI opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.06. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 118.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,079,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,288,000 after buying an additional 3,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,175,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,554,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,867,000 after buying an additional 1,271,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,257,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 5,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 693,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after buying an additional 680,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.