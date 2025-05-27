QVC Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QVCGA) Upgraded to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QVC Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

QVC Group Inc Series A Stock Down 19.8%

Shares of QVCGA stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.15. QVC Group Inc Series A has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $39.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

QVC Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. QVC Group Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.22%.

Institutional Trading of QVC Group Inc Series A

QVC Group Inc Series A Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in QVC Group Inc Series A by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37,488 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in QVC Group Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of QVC Group Inc Series A by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 166,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48,134 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of QVC Group Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QVC Group Inc Series A by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 224,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QVC Group, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

