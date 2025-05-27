QVC Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QVCGA) Upgraded to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QVC Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
QVC Group Inc Series A Stock Down 19.8%
Shares of QVCGA stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.15. QVC Group Inc Series A has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $39.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
QVC Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. QVC Group Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.22%.
QVC Group Inc Series A Company Profile
QVC Group, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.
