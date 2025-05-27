PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

