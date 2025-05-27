Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $29.51 on Friday. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $36.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,371.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

