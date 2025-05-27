Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $118.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.24 and its 200 day moving average is $101.51. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $121.96.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,054,817.10. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,910.90. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,082. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 19.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 22.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

