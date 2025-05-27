Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Yuanbao Stock Up 2.6%

Yuanbao stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Yuanbao has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Get Yuanbao alerts:

Yuanbao Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.

Receive News & Ratings for Yuanbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuanbao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.