IceCure Medical (ICCM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.
IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 376.85% and a negative return on equity of 124.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. On average, analysts expect IceCure Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IceCure Medical Stock Up 3.9%
Shares of NASDAQ ICCM opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About IceCure Medical
IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.
