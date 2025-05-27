PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.93 and last traded at $50.92. 901,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 255,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.83.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 124.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 250.6% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

