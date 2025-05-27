NVIDIA (NVDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $43.09 billion for the quarter. NVIDIA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, analysts expect NVIDIA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.53.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

