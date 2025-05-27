Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Copley Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Copley Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,290 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,039,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.