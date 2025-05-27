Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 8,863 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.