BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Invests $386,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $46,960,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

General Mills Trading Up 0.1%

GIS opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,967,490. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

