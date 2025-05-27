Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 13,063 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Pfizer by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 159,984 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,013,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,881,000 after acquiring an additional 331,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

