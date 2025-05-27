Cim LLC Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cim LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises 2.3% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $2,634,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,293,876.94. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,112 shares of company stock worth $12,033,838 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.81.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

