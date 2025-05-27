AG Asset Advisory LLC Makes New $3.70 Million Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

AG Asset Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of AG Asset Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,635,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,836,000 after buying an additional 160,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

