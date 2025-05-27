Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,789,254,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,113 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 723.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,434,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,340,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $2,118,669.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,938.37. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,780. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $107.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 290.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

