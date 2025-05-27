Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Cim LLC

Cim LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2,047.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,929 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 1.9% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $94,237,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 19,652 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 83,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 64,984 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.84. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $6,788,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,013.60. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,971 shares of company stock valued at $22,431,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

