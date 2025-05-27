Park Square Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,602 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,420,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,312,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $363.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.81. The company has a market cap of $361.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

