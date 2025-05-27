Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,957 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after buying an additional 23,971,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,461,000 after buying an additional 2,937,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,457,000 after buying an additional 2,048,587 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,006,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

