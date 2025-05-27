IronOak Wealth LLC. Acquires Shares of 14,092 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.7% of IronOak Wealth LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $444.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

