Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Increases Dividend to GBX 102.60 Per Share

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 102.60 ($1.39) per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 90.4% increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $53.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,838 ($65.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,044 ($54.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,575 ($75.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,686.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,814.69.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 242.60 ($3.29) EPS for the quarter. Intertek Group had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Research analysts predict that Intertek Group will post 263.7305699 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 39,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,994 ($67.76), for a total value of £1,972,530.12 ($2,676,431.64). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford purchased 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,892 ($66.38) per share, for a total transaction of £5,919.32 ($8,031.64). Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ITRK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 ($78.70) to GBX 6,000 ($81.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

