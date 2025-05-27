Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 30.8% increase from Metrics Income Opportunities Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $681.31 million and a P/E ratio of 10.60.

