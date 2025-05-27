Top 5G Stocks To Follow Today – May 26th

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, Onsemi, Fortinet, Monolithic Power Systems, and Cadence Design Systems are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or deploy hardware and services enabling fifth-generation (5G) wireless networks. This category includes network equipment providers, telecommunications carriers, semiconductor and antenna makers, as well as smartphone manufacturers rolling out 5G-compatible devices. Investors buy 5G stocks to gain exposure to the expected growth and revenue potential of next-generation mobile connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 37,804,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,141,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,991,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,286. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.17. The company has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,644,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,334,237. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $249.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,856,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,820. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,768,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,917. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.26. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

MPWR traded down $10.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $662.18. 508,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,350. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $594.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $315.51. 1,010,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,339. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Featured Articles