XY Planning Network Inc. Makes New $916,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $194.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

