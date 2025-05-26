B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 11,118 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after buying an additional 1,006,272 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after buying an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

