B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $469.27 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

