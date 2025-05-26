Skyline Advisors Inc. Sells 290 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Skyline Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,431 shares of company stock valued at $74,472,548 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.6%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike stock opened at $455.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.88. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $459.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 893.33, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.83.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

