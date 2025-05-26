Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Increased by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.2% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.97.

NYSE TGT opened at $94.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

