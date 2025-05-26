Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.4%

WPM opened at C$118.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$111.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$97.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$71.18 and a 52-week high of C$120.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$107.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

