Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 542 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4%

AMD stock opened at $110.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Dbs Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

