XY Planning Network Inc. Buys New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

