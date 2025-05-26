Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $225.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $223.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

