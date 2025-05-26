Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $106.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 29.5% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $106,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,270.3% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. KMT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,763,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $285.04 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.72 and its 200 day moving average is $286.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.