Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.