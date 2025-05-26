SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 327,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 64,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 423,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 66,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.