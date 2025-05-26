LifeWealth Investments LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.1% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

