Landaas & Co. WI ADV Buys Shares of 3,423 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,868.80. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,311. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,356 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4%

CSCO stock opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

