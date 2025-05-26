Chelsea Counsel Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.0% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,369,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,205,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,817,000 after acquiring an additional 52,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 118,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $136.66 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average of $151.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

