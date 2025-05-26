Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Makes New $647,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,022,224,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.25.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $564.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $540.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $588.45. The firm has a market cap of $514.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.