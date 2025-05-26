NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $60.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

