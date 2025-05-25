Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up approximately 1.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $232.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $237.30.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.