Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 221 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,901,853,000. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,128,233,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Linde by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,834,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,604 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $468,360,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 56,467.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,097,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $458.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.63. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

