Top Financial Stocks To Follow Now – May 24th

UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Intuit, D-Wave Quantum, and Coinbase Global are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares of companies operating in the financial sector—banks, insurance firms, asset managers, brokerages and other institutions that facilitate the flow of capital. Their performance tends to be closely tied to interest‐rate movements, credit cycles and regulatory changes affecting lending, investment and risk management. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $295.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,808,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $452.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,482,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,803,128. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $54.06 on Friday, hitting $720.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $734.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $616.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $621.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,422,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,295,348. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $8.79 on Friday, reaching $263.16. 9,253,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,199,946. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.59.

